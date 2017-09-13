10 Fulanis Killed In Kintampo North

Some Fulani herdsmen who escaped the carnage

Several Konkomba youth, who were mobilized from villages such as Agege, Gawompe, Tahiru Akura, Jato Akura, Mahama Akura, Gulumpe, Atta Akura, Kunsu, Babato Kuma and Chiranda, all in the Kintampo North Municipality, set ablaze over 200 houses and motorbikes and killed 10 Fulanis.

Other personal belongings worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were also set on fire by the Kokomba youth, who also killed an unspecified number of cattle.

Eleven persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been admitted at Kintampo Government Hospital and Techiman Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.

A sizable number of Fulani herdsmen have been forced to seek refuge in Kintampo, the municipal capital.

Confirming the story, the Chief of Chiranda, Nana Kwasi Baah bemoaned the unpleasant incident, describing it as barbaric and inhumane.

He said the dastardly plan was hatched about a month ago when two Kokombas were killed.

An official complaint was lodged with the Kintampo North Municipal Police Command, but the police were not able to arrest any culprit and so the Konkombas decided to take the law into their own hands.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the well-built Kokomba young men, who were clad in war outfit and barefooted, were wielding machetes, guns, bows and arrows.

They invaded the 10 communities, fired guns indiscriminately, torched mud houses and destroyed properties of the inhabitants, notably Fulanis.

He stated that apart from the Fulanis, other settlers in the 10 communities were terrorized.

He added that “farming and other commercial activities in the affected areas have been suspended and children who are supposed to be in schools are afraid to go to school. The level of phobia cannot be underestimated.

Nana Kwasi Baah, who is also known in private life as Nana Asumah, called on the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command and Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to intervene in the matter with immediate effect.

In a separate interview, the chairman of Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers (NACAF), Kintampo chapter, Musa Fulani vehemently condemned the attack.

Earlier, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwame Tachie-Poku advised the Kokomba youth to desist from violating the law.

The police commander, who toured some of the affected areas, promised to help restore peace to the area.

From Eric Bawah, Gulumpe