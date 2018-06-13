10 Dead In Accident On Suhum Road

Ten people including a two-year-old girl are feared dead in an accident at Asuboi on the Suhum-Nsawam road in the Eastern Region.

This was after two buses collided head-on when one tried to overtake the other Wednesday dawn.

Those feared dead are four women and six men including one of the drivers.

According to Maxwell, two Yutong buses, one from Techiman to Accra and the other from the opposite direction collided head-on at Asuboi near Suhum.

As at 8 a.m officials from the police and fire service were at the scene to retrieve bodies from the wreckage, Maxwell reports.

The police and fire personnel retrieving a body from one of the buses

The injured are being treated at the Suhum Government Hospital.

-Adomonline