10 Cop Killers Nabbed

Two of the inmates who escaped from the Kwabenya Police cells when armed men attacked cops on duty – leading to the murder of a police inspector last Sunday – have been arrested.

They are among 10 people arrested by the police at various locations in connection with recent killings of policemen.

The apprehended jail breakers are Attah Kwadwo, 20, charged for robbery and Prince Osei, who was also in custody for possession of fire arms.

Three of their accomplices, who allegedly played various roles in their escape, have also been arrested.

They are Nancy Bentaa aka Awura Ama, 28; George Yeboah aka Kwasi Shower and Kofi Acheampong aka Nana Owuo, a supposed spiritualist and weapon supplier.

In addition, four suspected armed men and a female, who were also said to have played various roles in the murder of Constable Daniel Owusu, attached to the Tesano Community Policing Unit, who was shot in broad day light at Abeka Lapaz, Accra, on July 2017, have been busted.

They are Benjamin Nii Lamptey aka Flegzy-Boe, 27; Kassim Mukaila aka Ekpe, 30; Laila Mohammed aka Nil (a female), 20; Musa Ibrahim aka Moses Can Do, 37, and Abass Abdulai aka Nil, 36.

Kassim Mukaila and Musah Ibrahim were those who allegedly shot the cop.

Kwabenya Jail Break

Briefing the media, Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu said after the attack on the Kwabenya Police Station on Sunday, which led to the murder of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi and the escape of seven inmates from the police cells, police mounted a search for the seven suspects, as well as their accomplices.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Worawora in the Volta Region, police intelligence led to the arrest of suspects Attah Kwadwo and Prince Osei.

The IGP said two of the accomplices who aided the inmates to escape – Nancy Bentaa aka Awura Ama and George Yeboah – were also nabbed on Monday, January 22 and 24 respectively in Accra.

Kofi Acheampong, an alleged spiritual father of the suspects, who is also the purported supplier of weapons to the criminals, was arrested on Wednesday, January 24, at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

Cultic items such as coffin and skeletons were reportedly found at his place when a search was conducted by the police.

Mr Apeatu averred that a specialized team of investigators had been assigned to conduct investigations into their case and that the police administration is confident that all the fugitives and persons connected to the escape and murder of Inspector Ashilevi would be fished out.

Meanwhile, jail breakers Dickson Ofori, 24, who was on remand for robbery; Chibuzor Akwabu, 34, a Nigerian also on remand for robbery; Edem Rockson, 32, on remand for stealing; Emmanuel Kotey, 21 and Kofi Darko, 21, arrested for possession of firearms without lawful authority, are still at large and being wanted.

“A reward of GH¢15,000 will be given to any person who gives credible information that will lead to their arrest by the police administration,” according to the IGP.

In a related development, five persons who allegedly took part in the murder of Constable Daniel Owusu at Abeka Lapaz on July 13, 2017, have been arrested.

The late Constable Owusu, then attached to the Tesano Community Policing Unit, was among other personnel on motor bike patrols at Abeka Lapaz when armed men shot him in broad daylight.

Mr Apeatu, touching on the issue, said investigations conducted revealed that Kassim Mukaila and Musah Ibrahim were the suspects who shot Constable Daniel Owusu.

After committing the act, they went into hiding until recently when police intelligence led to their arrest.

The IGP entreated the public to continue to remain calm and support the police to combat criminal activities in the country.

Background

It would be recalled that six armed men on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at about 1:30 am raided the Kwabenya police station and shot Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi in the process and freed seven cells inmates.

Police reports have indicated that a man suspected to be a Nigerian first reported at the station saying he was going to lodge a complaint.

Suddenly, he left with an excuse that he was going to fetch something from his car.

Unknown to the police, the other accomplices had parked their motorbikes at the Kwabenya Round About area and were walking to the station.

Later, when the others had arrived, three of them marched to the charge office together with the first suspect to attack the counter NCO while the other three, fully armed, waited outside to ward off any intruder from entering.

Inspector Ashilevi had then arrived and had called the patrol team to come over to pick him to check on the men stationed at the various flash points.

Upon hearing the shouts coming from the charge office, Inspector Ashilevi, wearing a police pair of trousers and plain cloth, alighted from the vehicle and attempted to move to the charge office to save the situation.

The three other armed robbers immediately spotted him and marched him towards one of the offices.

While moving, one of them shot the inspector in the buttocks amidst sporadic shootings.

The armed robbers inside had then collected the keys to the cells and freed the inmates who were about 14.

Seven took advantage to escape but the others refused to escape.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)